US court to hear legal challenge against Donald Trump’s WeChat ban

  • A group of users of the messaging app say the president’s executive order is unconstitutional and discriminates against Chinese-Americans
  • US Department of Justice says WeChat users will not face civil or criminal penalties

Echo Xie
Updated: 9:13pm, 17 Sep, 2020

