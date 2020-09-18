An Indian army convoy travels along the Srinagar-Ladakh highway at Gagangeer in Kashmir. China and India remain locked in a stand-off on their disputed border. Photo: APAn Indian army convoy travels along the Srinagar-Ladakh highway at Gagangeer in Kashmir. China and India remain locked in a stand-off on their disputed border. Photo: AP
India-China border dispute: ‘at least one Chinese soldier killed’ in June brawl

  • Editor of nationalist tabloid Global Times claims China’s death toll was ‘far smaller than India’s’
  • It’s the first time state media has acknowledged any casualties in the incident, while Beijing has declined to say how many troops died

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 5:39pm, 18 Sep, 2020

