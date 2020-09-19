German pork exporters will be hard hit by China’s ban on imports of the meat, analysts say. Photo: EPA-EFEGerman pork exporters will be hard hit by China’s ban on imports of the meat, analysts say. Photo: EPA-EFE
African swine fever: China’s ban on German pork bad news for pig farmers, analysts says

  • Beijing halted imports of the meat after the discovery of an infected wild boar in the European country
  • Germany sold 233,000 tonnes of pork to China in the first half of 2020, more than a quarter of its total exports of the meat

German pork exporters will be hard hit by China’s ban on imports of the meat, analysts say. Photo: EPA-EFE
