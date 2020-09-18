US ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft meets Taiwanese official James Lee over lunch at a restaurant in New York on Wednesday. Photo: AP
China protests after US envoy to UN meets Taiwanese official in New York
- Kelly Craft and James Lee, who heads Taiwan’s de facto consulate in the city, discussed ways to boost the island’s engagement with the United Nations
- Beijing urged Washington ‘to carefully handle Taiwan-related issues as to not create new challenges for China-US relations’
Topic | Taiwan
