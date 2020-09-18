Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu takes a selfie with US undersecretary of state Keith Krach in Taipei on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
US diplomat Keith Krach meets Taiwanese leaders but new dialogue still being planned
- Undersecretary of state exchanged views with the island’s officials on economic ties and the new trade talks
- He also had dinner with President Tsai Ing-wen during visit, amid rising tensions with Beijing
Topic | Taiwan
