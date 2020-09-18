An independent panel is looking into how the WHO and member states responded to the pandemic. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: reform of WHO may be limited by how much authority it’s given, UN Foundation says
- Head of charitable group that supports United Nations also says US should be trying to increase its sway in the body, not withdraw from it
- Elizabeth Cousens notes China’s growing influence in agencies like the World Health Organisation but says its financial contribution is relatively small
