Beijing says firms on ‘unreliable entities list’ will be banned from trading with, investing in China

  • Commerce ministry releases details of blacklist that was announced in May last year
  • Any organisation or person investigated will have an opportunity to defend themselves, and be granted a grace period to correct any unacceptable behaviour, it says

Wendy Wu
Updated: 1:26pm, 19 Sep, 2020

