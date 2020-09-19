Firms included on the new blacklist will be banned from trading with China, Beijing says. Photo: Bloomberg
Beijing says firms on ‘unreliable entities list’ will be banned from trading with, investing in China
- Commerce ministry releases details of blacklist that was announced in May last year
- Any organisation or person investigated will have an opportunity to defend themselves, and be granted a grace period to correct any unacceptable behaviour, it says
Topic | US-China trade war
Firms included on the new blacklist will be banned from trading with China, Beijing says. Photo: Bloomberg