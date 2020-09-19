US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are both expected to speak at the UN General Assembly sessions next week. Photo: AFP
UN set to become latest forum for US-China rivalry and Donald Trump and Xi Jinping prepare to address General Assembly
- Chinese President’s address may focus on country’s support for multilateral institutions at a time when Washington is retreating
- Beijing marked body’s 75th anniversary by focusing on importance of international cooperation in facing challenges such as climate change and Covid-19
