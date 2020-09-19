US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are both expected to speak at the UN General Assembly sessions next week. Photo: AFPUS President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are both expected to speak at the UN General Assembly sessions next week. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are both expected to speak at the UN General Assembly sessions next week. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

UN set to become latest forum for US-China rivalry and Donald Trump and Xi Jinping prepare to address General Assembly

  • Chinese President’s address may focus on country’s support for multilateral institutions at a time when Washington is retreating
  • Beijing marked body’s 75th anniversary by focusing on importance of international cooperation in facing challenges such as climate change and Covid-19

Topic |   Disease
Linda Lew
Linda Lew

Updated: 10:48pm, 19 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are both expected to speak at the UN General Assembly sessions next week. Photo: AFPUS President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are both expected to speak at the UN General Assembly sessions next week. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are both expected to speak at the UN General Assembly sessions next week. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE