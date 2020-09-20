Fishing vessels dock in the port of Tanmen, Hainan province. Photo: Liu Zhen
US Coast Guard report criticises China for illegal fishing and aggressive tactics
- Thousands of vessels ‘coerce and intimidate legitimate fishers in support of the Chinese Communist Party’s long-term maritime strategic goals’, report says
- American admiral emphasises role the US can play in helping other countries monitor Chinese fishing vessels in their waters
Topic | US-China relations
