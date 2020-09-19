The funeral of former Taiwanese president Lee Teng-hui was held in Taipei on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese warplanes continue Taiwan operations as island says farewell to former president Lee Teng-hui
- Mainland Chinese observers say the flights are a political warning that US and Taiwan should cease ‘provocations’
- Mission coincides with visit of US undersecretary Keith Krach, who attended the funeral of the island’s former leader on Saturday
Topic | Taiwan
The funeral of former Taiwanese president Lee Teng-hui was held in Taipei on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE