Australian citizen Cheng Lei, a state media employee, was the latest foreign national to be detained in China. Photo: Reuters
Detained Australian journalist’s case shines fresh spotlight on China’s ‘hostage diplomacy’
- Australian citizen Cheng Lei’s detention is the latest incident where the Chinese authorities have been accused of targeting foreign citizens
- Beijing does not allow dual citizenship and some observers say Chinese-born people may not have their new nationality recognised
Topic | China-Australia relations
