China /  Diplomacy

Detained Australian journalist’s case shines fresh spotlight on China’s ‘hostage diplomacy’

  • Australian citizen Cheng Lei’s detention is the latest incident where the Chinese authorities have been accused of targeting foreign citizens
  • Beijing does not allow dual citizenship and some observers say Chinese-born people may not have their new nationality recognised

Topic |   China-Australia relations
Holly Chik
Updated: 6:00pm, 20 Sep, 2020

