This scene from a PLA promotional video is actually footage taken from the Hollywood blockbuster The Rock, observers say. Photo: HandoutThis scene from a PLA promotional video is actually footage taken from the Hollywood blockbuster The Rock, observers say. Photo: Handout
This scene from a PLA promotional video is actually footage taken from the Hollywood blockbuster The Rock, observers say. Photo: Handout
China /  Diplomacy

China-US tensions: video of PLA ‘attack’ on Pacific airbase uses footage from Hollywood movies

  • Military watchers spot scenes lifted from The Hurt Locker and The Rock in promotional film of simulated bombing raid
  • But video also carries a serious message to all foreign forces: ‘Don’t interfere in Taiwan’

Topic |   China’s military
Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 7:11pm, 20 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
This scene from a PLA promotional video is actually footage taken from the Hollywood blockbuster The Rock, observers say. Photo: HandoutThis scene from a PLA promotional video is actually footage taken from the Hollywood blockbuster The Rock, observers say. Photo: Handout
This scene from a PLA promotional video is actually footage taken from the Hollywood blockbuster The Rock, observers say. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE