This scene from a PLA promotional video is actually footage taken from the Hollywood blockbuster The Rock, observers say. Photo: Handout
China-US tensions: video of PLA ‘attack’ on Pacific airbase uses footage from Hollywood movies
- Military watchers spot scenes lifted from The Hurt Locker and The Rock in promotional film of simulated bombing raid
- But video also carries a serious message to all foreign forces: ‘Don’t interfere in Taiwan’
Topic | China’s military
This scene from a PLA promotional video is actually footage taken from the Hollywood blockbuster The Rock, observers say. Photo: Handout