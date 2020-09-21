Matthew Carney, head of the ABC’s China bureau from 2016 to 2018, with his daughter Yasmine, who was 14 at the time. They were pressured into confessing to a visa violation. Photo: HandoutMatthew Carney, head of the ABC’s China bureau from 2016 to 2018, with his daughter Yasmine, who was 14 at the time. They were pressured into confessing to a visa violation. Photo: Handout
Ex-ABC bureau chief gives details of threats, interrogations before he left China

  • Matthew Carney says he and his family faced months of intimidation as he waited for his visa to be renewed in 2018
  • He says he did not tell his story until now to avoid jeopardising the broadcaster’s operations and staff in China

Sarah Zheng
Updated: 6:17pm, 21 Sep, 2020

