Matthew Carney, head of the ABC’s China bureau from 2016 to 2018, with his daughter Yasmine, who was 14 at the time. They were pressured into confessing to a visa violation. Photo: Handout
Ex-ABC bureau chief gives details of threats, interrogations before he left China
- Matthew Carney says he and his family faced months of intimidation as he waited for his visa to be renewed in 2018
- He says he did not tell his story until now to avoid jeopardising the broadcaster’s operations and staff in China
Topic | China-Australia relations
Matthew Carney, head of the ABC’s China bureau from 2016 to 2018, with his daughter Yasmine, who was 14 at the time. They were pressured into confessing to a visa violation. Photo: Handout