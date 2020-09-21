Xiao Gang, former president of China Securities Regulatory Commission, is now a senior researcher with the government-backed think tank China Finance 40 Forum. Photo: XinhuaXiao Gang, former president of China Securities Regulatory Commission, is now a senior researcher with the government-backed think tank China Finance 40 Forum. Photo: Xinhua
Xiao Gang, former president of China Securities Regulatory Commission, is now a senior researcher with the government-backed think tank China Finance 40 Forum. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

China told to save its overseas investments at risk from foreign protectionism, global recession

  • Former head of securities watchdog says China has worked to cope with rising challenges but changes are not keeping pace with global developments
  • As countries move to avoid further reliance solely on Chinese supply, China itself is urged to upgrade bilateral investment agreements

Topic |   US-China decoupling
Wendy Wu
Wendy Wu

Updated: 8:00pm, 21 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Xiao Gang, former president of China Securities Regulatory Commission, is now a senior researcher with the government-backed think tank China Finance 40 Forum. Photo: XinhuaXiao Gang, former president of China Securities Regulatory Commission, is now a senior researcher with the government-backed think tank China Finance 40 Forum. Photo: Xinhua
Xiao Gang, former president of China Securities Regulatory Commission, is now a senior researcher with the government-backed think tank China Finance 40 Forum. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE