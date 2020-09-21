Xiao Gang, former president of China Securities Regulatory Commission, is now a senior researcher with the government-backed think tank China Finance 40 Forum. Photo: Xinhua
China told to save its overseas investments at risk from foreign protectionism, global recession
- Former head of securities watchdog says China has worked to cope with rising challenges but changes are not keeping pace with global developments
- As countries move to avoid further reliance solely on Chinese supply, China itself is urged to upgrade bilateral investment agreements
Topic | US-China decoupling
Xiao Gang, former president of China Securities Regulatory Commission, is now a senior researcher with the government-backed think tank China Finance 40 Forum. Photo: Xinhua