Veterans of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) pose for a group photo at the Memorial Hall of the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea in Dandong on Saturday, when it reopened. Photo: XinhuaVeterans of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) pose for a group photo at the Memorial Hall of the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea in Dandong on Saturday, when it reopened. Photo: Xinhua
Veterans of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) pose for a group photo at the Memorial Hall of the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea in Dandong on Saturday, when it reopened. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

The Korean war: China’s reminder of strength against the US

  • Conflict 70 years ago is perceived in China as a watershed moment, the end of a ‘century of humiliation’ and being victimised by foreign invaders
  • Korean war memorial in Dandong has endured through dramatically shifting geopolitics and alliances between China, North Korea and the US

Topic |   US-China relations
Shi JiangtaoHolly Chik
Shi Jiangtao and Holly Chik

Updated: 10:00pm, 21 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Veterans of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) pose for a group photo at the Memorial Hall of the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea in Dandong on Saturday, when it reopened. Photo: XinhuaVeterans of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) pose for a group photo at the Memorial Hall of the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea in Dandong on Saturday, when it reopened. Photo: Xinhua
Veterans of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) pose for a group photo at the Memorial Hall of the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea in Dandong on Saturday, when it reopened. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE