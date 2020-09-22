A Chinese research team from the Xuelong icebreaker sets up an ocean-profiling float in the Arctic Ocean in 2016. Photo: Xinhua
China ‘more than other states’ looks to future sea route through resource-rich Arctic, study says
- Waterway that will emerge as rising temperatures cause ice to melt has drawn most interest from Chinese officials and academics, researchers find
- It’s not expected to be ice-free for three decades but Beijing has strong commercial incentives to develop the route, according to lead author
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
A Chinese research team from the Xuelong icebreaker sets up an ocean-profiling float in the Arctic Ocean in 2016. Photo: Xinhua