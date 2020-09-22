Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a video address on Monday commemorating the 75th anniversary of the United Nations. Photo: Xinhua
In speech to UN, Xi Jinping calls for mutual respect and cooperation between nations
- Chinese leader’s diplomatic rhetoric is unlikely to sway any American politicians who are already alarmed by Beijing’s actions, according to analyst
- ‘Unilateralism is a dead end,’ says Xi, who did not mention the US by name
