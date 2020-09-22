Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a video address on Monday commemorating the 75th anniversary of the United Nations. Photo: XinhuaChinese President Xi Jinping delivers a video address on Monday commemorating the 75th anniversary of the United Nations. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a video address on Monday commemorating the 75th anniversary of the United Nations. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

In speech to UN, Xi Jinping calls for mutual respect and cooperation between nations

  • Chinese leader’s diplomatic rhetoric is unlikely to sway any American politicians who are already alarmed by Beijing’s actions, according to analyst
  • ‘Unilateralism is a dead end,’ says Xi, who did not mention the US by name

Topic |   United Nations
Jacob Fromer
Jacob Fromer in Washington

Updated: 4:42am, 22 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a video address on Monday commemorating the 75th anniversary of the United Nations. Photo: XinhuaChinese President Xi Jinping delivers a video address on Monday commemorating the 75th anniversary of the United Nations. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a video address on Monday commemorating the 75th anniversary of the United Nations. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE