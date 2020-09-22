New York police officer and US army reservist Baimadajie Angwang has been charged with acting as an unregistered foreign agent for China. Photo: Facebook
Tibetan policeman in New York charged with acting as foreign agent for China
- The officer and army reservist is accused of hiding his Beijing connections in surveillance attempt of city’s ethnic community
- Indictment includes accusations of wire fraud, false statements and obstructing national security background check
Topic | US-China relations
New York police officer and US army reservist Baimadajie Angwang has been charged with acting as an unregistered foreign agent for China. Photo: Facebook