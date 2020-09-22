Mike Pompeo and Brazilian foreign minister Ernesto Araujo (first right) at an air base in Roraima. Photo: AP
China accuses Mike Pompeo of ‘vile conspiracy’ to disrupt Latin American relationships
- US Secretary of State’s visit to Brazil, Colombia, Guyana and Suriname was intended to offer economic alternatives to Beijing
- Washington also sought to increase pressure on Venezuela, a key ally of China in the region
Topic | Brazil
Mike Pompeo and Brazilian foreign minister Ernesto Araujo (first right) at an air base in Roraima. Photo: AP