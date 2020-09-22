The IMF says Angola has reached agreements with two of its large creditors, which have not been identified. Photo: AFPThe IMF says Angola has reached agreements with two of its large creditors, which have not been identified. Photo: AFP
The IMF says Angola has reached agreements with two of its large creditors, which have not been identified. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

China is behind billion dollar debt restructure for Angola, analysts say

  • Reprofiling of debts also unlocks US$765 million from IMF for Angolan economy hit by oil price fall and Covid-19
  • The two ‘large creditors’ have not been named but they are likely to be Chinese banks

Topic |   China-Africa relations
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 7:00pm, 22 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The IMF says Angola has reached agreements with two of its large creditors, which have not been identified. Photo: AFPThe IMF says Angola has reached agreements with two of its large creditors, which have not been identified. Photo: AFP
The IMF says Angola has reached agreements with two of its large creditors, which have not been identified. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE