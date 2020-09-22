Chinese President Xi Jinping underlines the need for multilateralism at the United Nations. Photo: EPA-EFEChinese President Xi Jinping underlines the need for multilateralism at the United Nations. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese President Xi Jinping underlines the need for multilateralism at the United Nations. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Diplomacy

China vs US: welcome to two new world orders as the UN turns 75

  • Xi Jinping is expected to promote multilateralism when he addresses the United Nations General Assembly while Donald Trump promises ‘a strong message for China’
  • Trump tipped to take a tougher line on Beijing as he presses on with re-election bid

Topic |   Xi Jinping
Sarah Zheng
Sarah Zheng

Updated: 8:30pm, 22 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese President Xi Jinping underlines the need for multilateralism at the United Nations. Photo: EPA-EFEChinese President Xi Jinping underlines the need for multilateralism at the United Nations. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese President Xi Jinping underlines the need for multilateralism at the United Nations. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE