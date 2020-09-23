Four of the nine experimental vaccines undergoing phase 3 trials worldwide have been developed by Chinese companies. Photo: EPA-EFEFour of the nine experimental vaccines undergoing phase 3 trials worldwide have been developed by Chinese companies. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: why China has left its options open for WHO’s global vaccine plan

  • Along with the US and Russia, it was absent from the list of nations that signed up for the COVAX facility
  • Beijing has already promised access and loans for potential shots and that may be seen as a better bet for its diplomatic agenda, observers say

Simone McCarthy
Updated: 11:00am, 23 Sep, 2020

