Pope Francis has faced criticism from within the Catholic Church for sharing authority with a communist state under the agreement. Photo: AFPPope Francis has faced criticism from within the Catholic Church for sharing authority with a communist state under the agreement. Photo: AFP
China, Vatican expected to renew bishops deal despite pressure from US, observers say

  • Vatican officials have said Holy See is willing to extend agreement, but Beijing says only that the two sides are in ‘close contact’
  • US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has called on Pope Francis to back the faithful in China and speak out on human rights violations and persecution

Mimi Lau
Updated: 10:23pm, 22 Sep, 2020

