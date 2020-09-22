Pope Francis has faced criticism from within the Catholic Church for sharing authority with a communist state under the agreement. Photo: AFP
China, Vatican expected to renew bishops deal despite pressure from US, observers say
- Vatican officials have said Holy See is willing to extend agreement, but Beijing says only that the two sides are in ‘close contact’
- US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has called on Pope Francis to back the faithful in China and speak out on human rights violations and persecution
