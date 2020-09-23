A member of the Indian Central Reserve Police Force stands guard at a checkpoint along a road leading to Ladakh, at Gagangeer in Kashmir's Ganderbal district on September 2. Photo: ReutersA member of the Indian Central Reserve Police Force stands guard at a checkpoint along a road leading to Ladakh, at Gagangeer in Kashmir's Ganderbal district on September 2. Photo: Reuters
China and India agree not to send more troops to border, says Chinese defence ministry

  • Senior military officials from both countries met on Monday and agreed that neither side should take any unilateral action in the region
  • Tensions in the area erupted into frontier clash in June, during which 20 Indian soldiers were killed

Topic |   China-India border dispute
Reuters
Updated: 1:08am, 23 Sep, 2020

A member of the Indian Central Reserve Police Force stands guard at a checkpoint along a road leading to Ladakh, at Gagangeer in Kashmir's Ganderbal district on September 2. Photo: Reuters
