US President Donald Trump’s prerecorded address to the 75th General Assembly of the United Nations has attracted a strong response from China. Photo: HandoutUS President Donald Trump’s prerecorded address to the 75th General Assembly of the United Nations has attracted a strong response from China. Photo: Handout
US President Donald Trump’s prerecorded address to the 75th General Assembly of the United Nations has attracted a strong response from China. Photo: Handout
China /  Diplomacy

China goes on the attack in response to Donald Trump’s UN speech

  • Barb-trading between the two powers on coronavirus and climate change overshadows United Nations General Assembly
  • After US president slams China over pandemic, Chinese ambassador accuses him of undermining the international organisation

Topic |   Donald Trump
Sarah Zheng
Sarah Zheng

Updated: 11:30am, 23 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Donald Trump’s prerecorded address to the 75th General Assembly of the United Nations has attracted a strong response from China. Photo: HandoutUS President Donald Trump’s prerecorded address to the 75th General Assembly of the United Nations has attracted a strong response from China. Photo: Handout
US President Donald Trump’s prerecorded address to the 75th General Assembly of the United Nations has attracted a strong response from China. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE