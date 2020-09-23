In a demonstration of tension at the border, military trucks carrying supplies move towards forward areas in the Ladakh region on September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
China-India border row: risk of tangled ties if New Delhi looks to third parties, says expert
- Beijing advised to consider how to prevent border differences spilling into other aspects of bilateral relations
- If India is revamping its China policy framework laid since 1988 then China must recalibrate too, says observer
Topic | China-India relations
