More than 600 Chinese fishing boats have been spotted in North Korean waters this year, according to Global Fishing Watch. Photo: Kyodo
Chinese fishing boats break UN sanctions in North Korean waters: study
- More than 600 vessels spotted in region as of June, Global Fishing Watch says
- Transparency ‘the top priority for any country, including China, to ensure fisheries are managed sustainably’, watchdog’s data scientist says
