South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the UN General Assembly debate in a pre-recorded video on Tuesday. Photo: XinhuaSouth African President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the UN General Assembly debate in a pre-recorded video on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the UN General Assembly debate in a pre-recorded video on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
African leaders renew push for more representation at UN Security Council

  • South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says the body ‘does not reflect the world in which we live’
  • Angolan and Nigerian leaders also call for urgent reform and expansion of the organisation during United Nations General Assembly debate

Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 6:15pm, 23 Sep, 2020

