Chinese President Xi Jinping criticised the US indirectly for undermining multilateralism. Photo: BloombergChinese President Xi Jinping criticised the US indirectly for undermining multilateralism. Photo: Bloomberg
China /  Diplomacy

China-US rivalry: Asian countries fear getting caught in a new Cold War

  • Despite their deep economic relations with China, some Southeast Asian nations are ‘starting to question whether a Chinese form of governance is palatable’, analyst says
  • The world ‘cannot afford a future where the two largest economies split the globe in a great fracture’ UN secretary general says

Topic |   US-China relations
Sarah Zheng

Updated: 12:34am, 24 Sep, 2020

