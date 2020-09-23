President Xi Jinping told the UN General Assembly that China would scale up its voluntary emissions targets under the Paris climate agreement. Photo: Reuters
Climate change: Xi Jinping makes bold pledge for China to be carbon neutral by 2060
- President announces new emissions goals in video address to UN General Assembly, just after Donald Trump slams Beijing for ‘rampant pollution’
- Observer calls it a well-calculated move aimed at ‘contrasting China’s climate ambitions with the climate inaction of the US’
Topic | Climate change
