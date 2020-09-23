China is allowing foreign nationals holding valid Chinese residence permits for work, personal matters or family reunion to enter China without applying for new visas. Photo: ReutersChina is allowing foreign nationals holding valid Chinese residence permits for work, personal matters or family reunion to enter China without applying for new visas. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: China eases visa restrictions for foreigners

  • Foreign nationals with valid permits can arrive in the country but will have to complete quarantine, foreign ministry says
  • Holders of expired permits can reapply for visa if the purpose of the visit has not changed

Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 10:18pm, 23 Sep, 2020

