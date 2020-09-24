Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks to reporters before boarding a plane in Delaware on Wednesday. Photo: AP
China-US relations not a zero-sum game says ‘tough’ Joe Biden
- Democratic presidential candidate responds to Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s UN address with firm, straight stance
- The former vice-president’s stance on Beijing has shifted since his opening bid for election
Topic | Xi Jinping
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks to reporters before boarding a plane in Delaware on Wednesday. Photo: AP