Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks to reporters before boarding a plane in Delaware on Wednesday. Photo: APDemocratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks to reporters before boarding a plane in Delaware on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks to reporters before boarding a plane in Delaware on Wednesday. Photo: AP
China /  Diplomacy

China-US relations not a zero-sum game says ‘tough’ Joe Biden

  • Democratic presidential candidate responds to Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s UN address with firm, straight stance
  • The former vice-president’s stance on Beijing has shifted since his opening bid for election

Topic |   Xi Jinping
Sarah Zheng
Sarah Zheng

Updated: 12:53pm, 24 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks to reporters before boarding a plane in Delaware on Wednesday. Photo: APDemocratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks to reporters before boarding a plane in Delaware on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks to reporters before boarding a plane in Delaware on Wednesday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE