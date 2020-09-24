Chinese President Xi Jinping is pictured in a video conference with United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Photo: XinhuaChinese President Xi Jinping is pictured in a video conference with United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping is pictured in a video conference with United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Diplomacy

Xi Jinping hits out against hegemony and decoupling at UN

  • Xi told UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that hegemony and decoupling would not attract support
  • The UN General Assembly meeting has been overshadowed by bickering between China and the US

Topic |   Xi Jinping
Wendy Wu
Wendy Wu

Updated: 2:16pm, 24 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese President Xi Jinping is pictured in a video conference with United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Photo: XinhuaChinese President Xi Jinping is pictured in a video conference with United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping is pictured in a video conference with United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE