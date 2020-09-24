Chinese President Xi Jinping is pictured in a video conference with United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping hits out against hegemony and decoupling at UN
- Xi told UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that hegemony and decoupling would not attract support
- The UN General Assembly meeting has been overshadowed by bickering between China and the US
