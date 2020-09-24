Australians Alex Joske (left) and Clive Hamilton have learned through a Chinese state media report that they are not welcome in China.Australians Alex Joske (left) and Clive Hamilton have learned through a Chinese state media report that they are not welcome in China.
China bans Australian academics in apparent tit-for-tat retaliation

  • Clive Hamilton and Alex Joske have written extensively on Chinese influence overseas, say they have no plans to visit
  • Journalists have already been affected by worsening relations between Beijing and Canberra, now scholars feel the heat

Sarah Zheng
Updated: 2:15pm, 24 Sep, 2020

