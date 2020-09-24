Fu Ying says she laments the fact that the decline in US-China relations has hindered their willingness to work together on key issues. Photo: AP
US-China relations: North Korea nuclear talks an opportunity for cooperation, Chinese ex-vice minister says
- Denuclearisation of Korean peninsula ‘a new opportunity for China and the US to cooperate on important international issues’, former vice-foreign minister Fu Ying says
- Nuclear talks have been on ice since two fruitless meetings between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un last year
