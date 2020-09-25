Supplies are unloaded from an Indian military transport plane at a forward airbase in Leh, in the Ladakh region, last week. Photo: ReutersSupplies are unloaded from an Indian military transport plane at a forward airbase in Leh, in the Ladakh region, last week. Photo: Reuters
Supplies are unloaded from an Indian military transport plane at a forward airbase in Leh, in the Ladakh region, last week. Photo: Reuters
China /  Diplomacy

China, India send in supplies for thousands of border troops ahead of brutal winter

  • As stand-off continues, focus is on logistical support as the two militaries prepare for harsh conditions in the remote Himalayan region
  • Neither side has shown a willingness to withdraw soldiers, even though they realise it will become a ‘war of attrition’, observer says

Topic |   China-India relations
Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 7:31am, 25 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Supplies are unloaded from an Indian military transport plane at a forward airbase in Leh, in the Ladakh region, last week. Photo: ReutersSupplies are unloaded from an Indian military transport plane at a forward airbase in Leh, in the Ladakh region, last week. Photo: Reuters
Supplies are unloaded from an Indian military transport plane at a forward airbase in Leh, in the Ladakh region, last week. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE