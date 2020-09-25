Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi makes a virtual address to the UN on Thursday. Photo: AP
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi calls for global cooperation at UN, Asia meetings
- Nations ‘must be highly vigilant and resolutely oppose inciting and creating a so-called new cold war’, he says at CICA forum
- ‘To strengthen and improve global governance, major powers must play an exemplary role,’ he tells UN meeting
Topic | US-China relations
