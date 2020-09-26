China Railway Construction Corp has been awarded a contract to build a highway from Kazan (pictured) to Moscow. Photo: Handout
Road to Moscow to could open route to riches for more Chinese firms in Russia
- A US$760 million deal to build a section of Russia’s flagship highway programme could pave the way for more contracts
- Chinese investment in its neighbour’s infrastructure has been minimal until now
