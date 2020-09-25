Michael McFaul says he is “really frightened” by the lack of interaction between the US and Chinese governments. Photo: Handout
US-China tensions fuelled by lack of interaction, former US ambassador to Russia says
- The US is ‘not doing enough with either China or Russia … and that can lead to dangerous conflicts’, Stanford University professor Michael McFaul says
- All three powers should learn from the mistakes of the Cold War to avoid a military conflict, he says
Topic | US-China relations
