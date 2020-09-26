An Indian Air Force Apache helicopter on a flight in the Ladakh region on September 17. Photo: Reuters
China-India border row: stay alert for surprise Indian attack, retired Chinese general warns
- India has stationed about 100,000 more soldiers in the disputed Himalayan area between the two countries, Wang Hongguang says
- Indian troops could easily cross into China within a few hours, he says
Topic | China-India relations
