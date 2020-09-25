The growing might of the PLA means the US needs to reconsider its military deployments in the western Pacific, America’s top marine says. Photo: XinhuaThe growing might of the PLA means the US needs to reconsider its military deployments in the western Pacific, America’s top marine says. Photo: Xinhua
The growing might of the PLA means the US needs to reconsider its military deployments in the western Pacific, America’s top marine says. Photo: Xinhua
US-China rivalry: top US marine calls for redistribution of Pacific assets as PLA’s power grows

  • ‘We have to spread out … to deter forces like the PLA,’ US Marine Corps Commandant David Berger tells conference
  • Current deployment was designed to deal with problems on Korean peninsula but is ‘not a good laydown for 10 years from now or 20 years from now’, he says

Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 9:11pm, 25 Sep, 2020

