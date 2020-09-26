A police officer tells a man to move away during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong on September 6. Photo: dpa
China slammed by West over Hong Kong and Xinjiang at United Nations rights forum
- ‘No state should be above the law, China’s turn has come,’ says John Fisher of Human Rights Watch, speaking on behalf of more than 300 activist groups
- A Chinese diplomat rejected ‘baseless allegations’ by Western delegations
