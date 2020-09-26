Charles Michel (on screens), the president of the European Council, addressing the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Friday. Photo: United Nations via EPA-EFECharles Michel (on screens), the president of the European Council, addressing the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Friday. Photo: United Nations via EPA-EFE
EU leader at UN calls out China for its human rights record and its business practices

  • ‘We do not share the values on which the political and economic system in China is based,’ European Council President Charles Michel says
  • Earlier this week, French President Emmanuel Macron similarly assailed Beijing and called for an international mission, under UN auspices, to Xinjiang

Stuart Lau
Updated: 5:47am, 26 Sep, 2020

