Valletta, the capital of Malta, a European Union nation whose “golden visa” programmes are popular with Chinese investors. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese investors, beware: EU vows to take aim at ‘golden visas’ programmes

  • Such passports, which some countries issue in return for investments, are popular because they provide freedom of movement among all EU nations
  • ‘European values are not for sale,’ EU leader Ursula von der Leyen says

Stuart Lau
Updated: 3:30pm, 27 Sep, 2020

