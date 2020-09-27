Valletta, the capital of Malta, a European Union nation whose “golden visa” programmes are popular with Chinese investors. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese investors, beware: EU vows to take aim at ‘golden visas’ programmes
- Such passports, which some countries issue in return for investments, are popular because they provide freedom of movement among all EU nations
- ‘European values are not for sale,’ EU leader Ursula von der Leyen says
