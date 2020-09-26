The two leaders steered clear of contentious issues during their conversation. Photo: Reuters
Xi Jinping hopeful China’s relations with Japan are ‘getting back on track’
- Chinese leader called for two sides to work together in phone call with new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga but largely steered clear of contentious topics
- Plans for visit to Japan remain up in the air, however, amid growing opposition following introduction of Hong Kong security law
Topic | Xi Jinping
The two leaders steered clear of contentious issues during their conversation. Photo: Reuters