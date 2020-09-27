Zambia’s debt problems began with a slump in the price of copper, its principal export. Photo: Getty ImagesZambia’s debt problems began with a slump in the price of copper, its principal export. Photo: Getty Images
Zambia’s debt problems began with a slump in the price of copper, its principal export. Photo: Getty Images
China /  Diplomacy

China under pressure to restructure loans to Zambia, analysts say

  • Like many African nations, Zambia has borrowed heavily from China to finance projects under Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative
  • Country is seeking US$1.3 billion in financial assistance from the IMF and a six-month moratorium on interest payments on US$3 billion worth of Eurobonds

Topic |   International Monetary Fund (IMF)
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 9:00pm, 27 Sep, 2020

