A Chinese transport plane carrying the remains of 117 soldiers killed in the Korean war arrived in Shenyang on Sunday morning. Photo: AP
China stages solemn ceremony to welcome home remains of 117 soldiers killed in Korean war
- PLA delegation and ageing veterans pay tribute at Shenyang airport as lost comrades return from South Korea
- 45 police officers provide motorcycle escort as remains in wooden caskets draped with national flags are driven to a nearby cemetery
