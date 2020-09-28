Taiwanese soldiers hoist the flag of Taiwan in Taipei. Photo: EPA-EFETaiwanese soldiers hoist the flag of Taiwan in Taipei. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwanese soldiers hoist the flag of Taiwan in Taipei. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Diplomacy

Global climate group lets Taiwan keep Chinese-Taipei name, a win against China’s demands for unity

  • Six Taiwanese municipalities may keep their chosen national identity after protest to Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy
  • Taiwan compromised to accept the Chinese-Taipei title in some international groups but some smaller bodies tried to classify it as China or province of China

Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 2:46pm, 28 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Taiwanese soldiers hoist the flag of Taiwan in Taipei. Photo: EPA-EFETaiwanese soldiers hoist the flag of Taiwan in Taipei. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwanese soldiers hoist the flag of Taiwan in Taipei. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE