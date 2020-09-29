Ministers of G7 nations met on Friday at a meeting hosted by the US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, and also attended by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. Photo: AFPMinisters of G7 nations met on Friday at a meeting hosted by the US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, and also attended by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. Photo: AFP
G7 to press China on debt relief for coronavirus-hit poor nations

  • Seven developed nations backed extending G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative beyond 2020 but acknowledge ‘shortcomings’ of delivery
  • China resists calls from G7 and World Bank to include the China Development Bank in the debt initiative

Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 6:15am, 29 Sep, 2020

