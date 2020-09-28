Pope Francis has cancelled a planned meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Photo: AFPPope Francis has cancelled a planned meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

Pope cancels Pompeo meeting as China bishops deal up for renewal

  • Vatican tells the US that meeting before November presidential election might be seen as sign of support for Donald Trump, Italian newspaper reports
  • But US secretary of state’s call for a tougher line on the Holy See’s agreement with Beijing might also be a factor, observer says

Topic |   China-Vatican relations
Eduardo Baptista
Eduardo Baptista

Updated: 8:47pm, 28 Sep, 2020

