Pope Francis has cancelled a planned meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Photo: AFP
Pope cancels Pompeo meeting as China bishops deal up for renewal
- Vatican tells the US that meeting before November presidential election might be seen as sign of support for Donald Trump, Italian newspaper reports
- But US secretary of state’s call for a tougher line on the Holy See’s agreement with Beijing might also be a factor, observer says
Topic | China-Vatican relations
Pope Francis has cancelled a planned meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Photo: AFP